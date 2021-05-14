Nexteer Automotive Receives 2021 CSO50 Award from IDG'S CSO

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, has been named an honoree of a 2021 CSO50 Award from IDG's CSO. This honor is awarded to a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership.

Nexteer's winning project, NEXTINTRUST, is a new solution for Internet of Things (IoT), Operational Technologies (OT) and asset visibility and security. NEXTINTRUST provides complete visibility into every connected device at Nexteer, which allows for understanding of the risks they bring and enables appropriate policies to secure them.

''Nexteer is honored to be recognized by IDG's CSO for our innovative security architecture,'' said Mike Rogers, Executive Director and Chief Information Officer (CIO), Nexteer Automotive. ''As Operational Technologies and Internet of Things networks converge, this leads to significant changes in network connectivity between systems that were traditionally 'air gapped.' While this provides benefits like optimizing uptime and improving competitive advantage, it also introduces new security challenges. The NEXTINTRUST program enables us to overcome these challenges by leveraging identity, integration and insights across a layered security architecture for enacting proactive control strategies.'' ''The disruptive events of 2020 – combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks – brought new challenges and costs to organizations, their security leaders and business outcomes,'' said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. ''Our annual CSO50 Awards recognize security teams that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving for the many risks their organizations continue to face. This year's class of CSO50 winners represent an elite group of risk and security thought leaders, and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve.'' Nexteer will be formally recognized for this award at the CSO50 Conference + Awards held on November 16-18, 2021.

About Nexteer Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com About CSO CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO's award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision-makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

To assist CSOs in educating their organizations' employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security Smart. CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com About the CSO50 Awards The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2021 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards.

Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2020 winners can be viewed on www.idg.com PWR PWR

