Realme GT Neo Flash Edition to debut this month with 65W fast-charging

A fresh leak reveals that the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition (RMX3350) will be debuting this month in China as the third member of the GT series which already has two models - the Realme GT powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and the Realme GT Neo powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The latest leak comes from a reliable tipster 'Digital Chat Station', that the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will be all about better-charging capability. The phone will come with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support as compared to the GT Neo which boasts a 4,500mAh single-cell battery with 50W fast charging capability.

In terms of specifications, there will be no other major changes. The Flash Edition will come with the same 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Dimensity 1200 5G chipset. The processor could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will house a triple rear camera system comprising a 64-megapixel main snapper which will be assisted by an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel snapper housed in the left-aligned punch-hole.

The phone will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS and will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.