Apple discontinuing space gray accessories

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 17:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple ends the Space Gray era! Fans of Apple's 'space gray' colour: the company is officially discontinuing the hue for its Magic Keyboards, mice, trackpads, and other accessories. So if you are eager to pick one up, do so soon, as they will only be sold 'while supplies last,' each listing stated.

As per The Verge, on Apple's store page, these accessories are currently for sale but with a "while supplies last" message. Apple confirmed to the outlet that it will no longer sell the space gray accessories after stock runs out, but the silver variants will still be available. The message is the same one that appeared on the iMac Pro before it was listed as "out of stock" for good. Now that Apple's space gray desktop isn't around, it seems that the company has decided to stop making space gray accessories.

It's a bit odd, given that Apple kept the colour around when it introduced the M1 MacBooks, where external mice and keyboards might still be in demand. The discontinuation of the dark accessories does raise the question of whether it will stick around in the rumoured redesign, though, or if Apple will go the colourful route it did with the new iMacs. This may also mean the death of the Apple-made black Lightning cable. Apple doesn't sell it separately, but it's included with the space gray accessories and some Beats headphones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

