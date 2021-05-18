Watch: Samsung showcases foldable, slidable, portable future OLED products

At the SID Display Week 2021 virtual exhibition, Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, today showcased innovative next-generation OLED products that will change our lives in the near future.

These include an S-Foldable that can be folded freely, a Slidable product that can be viewed larger by expanding the screen sideways, a foldable laptop that can be folded and carried easily and an Under Panel Camera (UPC) technology.

S-Foldable

Image Credit: Samsung Display

The S-Foldable is a multi-foldable concept device that can be folded twice - inside and outside - to be used as a smartphone and as a tablet when fully opened. When the screen is opened to the maximum, the size of the device is 7.2 inches.

Slidable OLED Display

The Slidable OLED display can be extended horizontally (by sliding to the right) while maintaining the shape of an existing smartphone. The extended screen will level up multitasking or a large-screen video experience for users.

Image Credit: Samsung Display

17-inch Foldable Laptop

The 17-inch Foldable Laptop allows you to enjoy a large screen on a PC monitor while enhancing portability. When folded in a 4:3 ratio, it offers a large screen similar to a tablet and a monitor when unfolded.

Image Credit: Samsung Display

Under Panel Camera OLED Display

The Under Panel Camera technology minimizes the bezel and maximizes the screen while securing the camera functions. Samsung showcased its UPC technology in a concept OLED display (laptop) wherein the front camera is mounted on the bezel part of the device under the panel.

Image Credit: Samsung Display

The Under Panel Camera technology can work with smartphones as well as laptops.

The virtual exhibition was organized by Society for Information Display (SID). You can watch all of the Samsung Display's next-generation OLED technologies in the video attached below: