You can now restrict Google Drive for desktop use to company-owned devices

Google has announced the general availability of the option to restrict the use of Drive for desktop, formerly known as Drive File Stream, to company-owned devices. Previously, this option was available in beta.

This launch more fully integrates Google Drive for desktop, which allows users to access Drive data on Windows and Mac devices, with Google endpoint management, enabling admins to restrict use to company-owned devices only and ensure that users can access the files they need safely and efficiently whether they're online or offline.

Here's how admins can turn on the new feature for their organization or specific OUs:

Go to the Google Admin console

Go to Apps > Google Workspace > Drive and Docs

Click Features and Applications > Google Drive for desktop

Select "Only allow Google Drive for desktop on authorized devices"

Click Save

For end-users, if their personal devices already have Drive for desktop when the admin restricts usage for their account, devices will lose access after they're restarted or Drive for desktop checks the device's compliance (a maximum of 3 hours), whichever comes first.

The new option to restrict the use of Google Drive for desktop to company-owned devices is available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Frontline, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, and Enterprise Essentials, and Nonprofits customers.