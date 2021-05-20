Left Menu

You can now restrict Google Drive for desktop use to company-owned devices

This launch more fully integrates Google Drive for desktop, which allows users to access Drive data on Windows and Mac devices, with Google endpoint management, enabling admins to restrict use to company-owned devices only and ensure that users can access the files they need safely and efficiently whether they're online or offline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-05-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 08:31 IST
You can now restrict Google Drive for desktop use to company-owned devices
Google has announced the general availability of the option to restrict the use of Drive for desktop, formerly known as Drive File Stream, to company-owned devices.

Google has announced the general availability of the option to restrict the use of Drive for desktop, formerly known as Drive File Stream, to company-owned devices. Previously, this option was available in beta.

This launch more fully integrates Google Drive for desktop, which allows users to access Drive data on Windows and Mac devices, with Google endpoint management, enabling admins to restrict use to company-owned devices only and ensure that users can access the files they need safely and efficiently whether they're online or offline.

Here's how admins can turn on the new feature for their organization or specific OUs:

  • Go to the Google Admin console
  • Go to Apps > Google Workspace > Drive and Docs
  • Click Features and Applications > Google Drive for desktop
  • Select "Only allow Google Drive for desktop on authorized devices"
  • Click Save

For end-users, if their personal devices already have Drive for desktop when the admin restricts usage for their account, devices will lose access after they're restarted or Drive for desktop checks the device's compliance (a maximum of 3 hours), whichever comes first.

The new option to restrict the use of Google Drive for desktop to company-owned devices is available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Frontline, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, and Enterprise Essentials, and Nonprofits customers.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 192 new COVID-19 cases, Mizoram's tally reaches 9,444

With 192 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total caseload in the state reached 9,444 on Thursday, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR, Mizoram. As per state government data, 7,271 people have been disc...

Ladakh reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hrs

Ladakh reported 134 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 16,918, the Union Territorys health department informed on Thursday. According to the health departments data, out of the total fresh cases, 124 cases were reported from ...

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO

Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, told employees of the Chinese technology giant in a memo that he will step down as chief executive and be succeeded by human resource chief Liang Rubo, the company disclosed on Thursday. The ...

Estimated 4,000-6,000 refugees from Myanmar sought safety in India: UN

An estimated 4,000 to 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have sought safety in India, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said, as the world body voiced concern over the rising levels of displacement of people since the military coup in the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021