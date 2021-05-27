Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation, a cloud-based feature of the Azure Translator service which was released in public preview back in February 2021 is now generally available, Microsoft announced on Thursday.

The service translates entire or batches of documents to and from 90 languages and dialects while preserving their original structure and data format. You can also apply custom glossaries and custom models to ensure that specific words and phrases translate just the way you want.

To improve the translation experience, Microsoft has updated the service based on the feedback received during the preview. Document Translation supports a variety of file formats including:

.doc .docx, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, and .msg

.txt and .rtf

.html and .htm

.tsv, .tab, .csv

.xlf

.odt, .odp, and .ods

The service automatically detects the language of your documents and if they include more than one language, it will translate them all into the target language. In addition, you can translate documents into multiple languages in a single request.

Document Translation also allows you to translate single files or multiple files at the same time.

Apart from this, you can use Managed Identity or a Shared Access Signature to establish access between the service and storage and authenticate your translation request with Azure Active Directory or Azure API Management.

Plans

There are two pricing plans for Document Translation via Azure:

Pay-as-you-go

USD15 per million chars of document translation

USD40 per million chars of document translation for custom translation

D3 volume discount