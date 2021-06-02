Nokia NetGuard XDR can help CSPs overcome 5G security risks

Nokia has launched a new software solution called NetGuard XDR Security Operations for communication service providers (CSPs) to keep their 5G networks secure by rapidly preventing and neutralize threats before they materialize.

As security challenges are rising exponentially, CSPs are leveraging multiple discrete security tools to secure their infrastructures, many overlapping in their functionality and each sending an alert when something is not right. With so many alerts coming in from so many different sources, it's hard for security teams to correlate and classify them as anomaly, false positive or legitimate attack, Nokia explained.

However, the new cloud-native Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform automatically identifies and classifies alerts by type and severity, allowing security teams to focus their efforts on blocking or countering legitimate attacks and protect their operations and revenues.

"The timing is right for Nokia's NetGuard XDR software launch targeting CSPs, and private and public sector organizations. CSPs can leverage NetGuard XDR's contextual analytics, automation, and ease of integration with multiple vendor tools to drive new revenue opportunities," noted Joel Stradling, Research Director, European Security, IDC.

Nokia NetGuard XDR is complemented by Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services which leverage the capabilities of XDR in a managed service business model. Nokia integrates the processes and skills in its 24/7 Security Intelligence Operations center to offer a holistic incident management solution for detection and resolution of any security incident in a 5G network.

According to Nokia customer field-trial data, NetGuard XDR has demonstrated 70% increased effectiveness at blocking threats. The solution is claimed to shrink threat detection time by 80% and investigation time by 50%.

Nokia NetGuard XDR Security Operations platform supports subscription-based security services such as 5G slice monitoring, endpoint protection for enterprise IoT devices, and identity and access management.

"With NetGuard XDR and MDR, Nokia is once again demonstrating its technology leadership in the critical security space," said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.