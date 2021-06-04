Asus ROG Phone 5 receiving new update with bug fixes, touch improvements

Asus has released a new software update for the ROG Phone 5 bearing the model number ZS673KS. The OTA bumps up the phone's firmware version to 18.0840.2104.49.

As per the official changelog, the update fixes a number of issues including the one causing the floating window to disappear automatically after an incoming call as well as the noise problem in screen recording. It also optimizes the touch experience on the ROG Phone 5.

The update was announced in a post on the Asus ZenTalk forums on Friday. Here's the complete changelog:

ASUS Camera supported SMS type's QR code.

Fixed a noise problem in screen recording

Fixed an issue where the floating window disappeared automatically after an incoming call

Optimize the touch experience

Optimize temperature control adjustment strategy

Fixed an issue where wind noise caused the opponent's voice to become smaller

As always, the update is rolling out in batches, so it may take some days for everyone to receive the OTA. You can manually check for the latest update by heading over to the device's Settings > System > System Updates.

Last month's update brought the April 2021 Android security patch and fixed a dozen of issues on the Asus ROG Phone 5.

The Snapdragon 888-powered gaming flagship was launched in March 2021. It boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The ROG Phone 5 houses a 64MP triple camera setup and is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging capability.