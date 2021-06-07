OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro receiving new update with improved power consumption

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a new software update -OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 - in India, with the European (EU) and NA region to soon follow, the company announced on Sunday.

The latest update improves the power consumption, improves system stability on both the Android flagships and fixes some known issues as well. In addition, a new HDR option has been added to the Camera app of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Advertisement

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9Pro OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update:

Changelog

System

Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

Newly added HDR option in video recording interface（Path: Menu options in the upper right corner of the screen-Dynamic video) (9 Pro-specific)

Improved the shooting and recording experience

Build numbers:

OnePlus 9

IN: 11.2.7.7.LE25DA

EU: 11.2.7.7.LE25BA

NA: 11.2.7.7.LE25AA

OnePlus 9 Pro

IN: 11.2.7.7.LE15DA

EU: 11.2.7.7.LE15BA

NA: 11.2.7.7.LE15AA​

As always, the OTA will reach a limited number of users initially with a broader rollout to be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Last week, OnePlus released a new Android 12 Developer Preview for the Snapdragon 888-powered OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro as the company pulled the previous build following the complaints of bricking.