OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro receiving new update with improved power consumption

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 11:58 IST
The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a new software update -OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 - in India.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving a new software update -OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 - in India, with the European (EU) and NA region to soon follow, the company announced on Sunday.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9/9Pro OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update:

Changelog

System

  • Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios
  • Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

  • Newly added HDR option in video recording interface（Path: Menu options in the upper right corner of the screen-Dynamic video) (9 Pro-specific)
  • Improved the shooting and recording experience

Build numbers:

OnePlus 9

  • IN: 11.2.7.7.LE25DA
  • EU: 11.2.7.7.LE25BA
  • NA: 11.2.7.7.LE25AA

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • IN: 11.2.7.7.LE15DA
  • EU: 11.2.7.7.LE15BA
  • NA: 11.2.7.7.LE15AA​

As always, the OTA will reach a limited number of users initially with a broader rollout to be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Last week, OnePlus released a new Android 12 Developer Preview for the Snapdragon 888-powered OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro as the company pulled the previous build following the complaints of bricking.

