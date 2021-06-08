You can now replace your Google Meet background with video

Google has added the ability for users to replace their Meet background with a video and make calls more fun. This is in addition to the ability to blur or replace the meeting backgrounds with a static image.

Currently, Meet users can select from three Google made videos: a classroom, a party, and a forest while more options will be available soon.

Advertisement

"Custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well help hide your surroundings to maintain privacy. With the option of replacing your background with video, we hope this makes your video calls more fun," Google wrote in an official blog post.

Initially, Background Video in Google Meet will be available on the web only while the new feature will roll out to the mobile version in the coming months. It is worth mentioning that the background replacement feature for both video and image will require Chrome version M87+ from June 30th, 2021.

Gif Credit: Google

Background Video in Google Meet is gradually rolling out to eligible devices on Rapid Release domains and will take up to 7 days for it to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the rollout will commence on Jun 18, 2021. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace users including those with a personal Google account.

Meanwhile, Google has also added the option to blur or replace your background with a custom image in Google Meet on Android while support for iOS will also be coming soon. Previously, the feature was available on the web.

Users can choose from Google's hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds.

The option to blur/replace the Google Meet background is available to all Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.