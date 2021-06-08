Left Menu

You can now replace your Google Meet background with video

Meanwhile, Google has also added the option to blur or replace your background with a custom image in Google Meet on Android while support for iOS will also be coming soon. Previously, the feature was available on the web.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 07:14 IST
You can now replace your Google Meet background with video
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google has added the ability for users to replace their Meet background with a video and make calls more fun. This is in addition to the ability to blur or replace the meeting backgrounds with a static image.

Currently, Meet users can select from three Google made videos: a classroom, a party, and a forest while more options will be available soon.

"Custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well help hide your surroundings to maintain privacy. With the option of replacing your background with video, we hope this makes your video calls more fun," Google wrote in an official blog post.

Initially, Background Video in Google Meet will be available on the web only while the new feature will roll out to the mobile version in the coming months. It is worth mentioning that the background replacement feature for both video and image will require Chrome version M87+ from June 30th, 2021.

Gif Credit: Google

Background Video in Google Meet is gradually rolling out to eligible devices on Rapid Release domains and will take up to 7 days for it to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the rollout will commence on Jun 18, 2021. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace users including those with a personal Google account.

Meanwhile, Google has also added the option to blur or replace your background with a custom image in Google Meet on Android while support for iOS will also be coming soon. Previously, the feature was available on the web.

Users can choose from Google's hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds.

The option to blur/replace the Google Meet background is available to all Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021