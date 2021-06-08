Attack Surface For Dummies Takeaways: Integrating With Cyber Threat Intelligence

Digitization has provided entrepreneurs with the chance to expand their businesses globally without any limitations. But it has also increased the risk and vulnerability that the cyber is constantly surrounded with.

Cybercriminals are actively attacking servers around the world and businesses have no other choice but to rapidly adapt attack surface management.

If there is a gap in checking the security risks, they can be easily exploited by cybercriminals. To reduce the risk and threat, your business needs to have effective cyberattack surface management solutions.

So, we will be addressing the following pointers in our blog that you can take away for better understanding and adapt attack surface management.

What is cyber-attack surface management?

What are the components of attack surface management?

Why is cyber-attack surface management significant for your business?

When in an organization, multiple devices are connected to a network, there are chances that sensitive data of the organization can be hacked by cyber attackers.

Therefore, cyber-attack surface management systems are designed to constantly discover, classify, prioritize, and perform security monitoring of multiple devices to keep the sensitive data protected.

There are two types of attacks from which you need to protect your network.

Physical attacks

Digital attacks

What are the components of attack surface management?

Multiple components should be given priority when building a cyber attack surface management program. Other than this, it is also vital to integrate with cyber threat intelligence for securing your network.

Here are a few components that should be given high priority for developing a cyberattack surface management program.

Segmentation of Network: When a network is divided into segments, it is easier for administrators to keep a track of what is happening and when. They can have complete control over the risk or threat and can monitor any compromise happening on the network. So, in case a particular segment is attacked by cybercriminals, the network administrator will be able to control and protect other alternative segments. Identifying and Prioritizing Assets: Classifying your assets is crucial for your business. You need to organize and record your assets so that you know which asset is of high value and which falls low on your priority list. Remember to classify the assets based on the risk that surrounds your business. Security Cyber Threat Intelligence: This component helps you to recognize and see the visibility of the threat that is currently a risk to your network. The threat intelligence and the cybersecurity data give you an insight into cybercrime activities so that you can take immediate required actions. Security Ratings: Cyber health is important to have a successful surface attack management program. The security rating is used by an organization to monitor network health. It allows you to monitor the ecosystem of your network as well as the third-party network

Why is cyber-attack surface management significant for your business?

So far you must have got an idea about the significance of surface attack security. But to sum it up, you must understand that all businesses are at a risk at some point. To successfully operate and run an organization without the fear of cyber attackers, you are in great need of cyber attack surface management programs.

So, before it is too late for you to understand and realize the importance of this essential tool, you must enquire and choose the best attack surface management for your business.

