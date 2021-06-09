Left Menu

Affiliate tool, new Shop features for Instagram creators to make living

Facebook has also launched the Stars Challenge, an invitation-only challenge where creators can earn payouts in the form of free Stars if they meet certain milestones. For instance, completing a task within a designated time period to earn a Stars payout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-06-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 08:04 IST
Affiliate tool, new Shop features for Instagram creators to make living
In the coming months, Instagram will start testing the new affiliate tool with a small group of US-based creators and businesses including Benefit, Kopari, MAC, Pat McGrath Labs and Sephora. Image Credit: Instagram

Instagram has announced new ways for creators to make a living on the platform. These include a native affiliate tool that will let creators discover new products available on checkout, share them with their followers and earn commissions for the purchases they drive.

Any affiliate post from a creator featuring a tagged product can be easily identified with the "Eligible for commission" notifier at the top (below the creator's name). The new tool will make it easier for people to shop directly from the creators they love and give brands a new way to partner with and reward creators who share their products, Instagram said on Tuesday.

In the coming months, Instagram will start testing the new affiliate tool with a small group of US-based creators and businesses including Benefit, Kopari, MAC, Pat McGrath Labs and Sephora.

Instagram is also simplifying the process to add an existing shop or open a new shop on a personal profile for creators who want to sell their own merchandise. Creators with their own product lines can now link their shop to their personal profile in addition to their business profile. Additionally, they can also set up a new shop and link their account with one of Instagram's four merchandise partners - Bravado/UMG, Fanjoy, Represent, and Spring. This feature will roll out to all eligible creators in the US by 2021-end.

Apart from the new shopping features, Instagram and Facebook are introducing new ways for creators to make extra money for hitting certain milestones with Badges and Stars.

Starting this week, creators can earn an extra payout when they meet certain milestones while using badges in Instagram Live.

Image Credit: Instagram

Facebook has also launched the Stars Challenge, an invitation-only challenge where creators can earn payouts in the form of free Stars if they meet certain milestones. For instance, completing a task within a designated time period to earn a Stars payout.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021