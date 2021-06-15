Google Meet noise cancellation now available to more Workspace users

Google Meet's background noise cancellation feature that helps make calls more productive by reducing distractions such as typing, closing a door, or the sounds of a nearby construction site etc. is now available to more Workspace users.

Initially, the feature was available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus and Education Plus customers on the web, and then it expanded to the mobile versions (Android and iOS). Now the feature is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Standard customers.

The Google Meet noise cancellation feature is rolling out gradually to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on June 28, 2021. It will take up to 15 days for the feature to be visible to everyone.

In addition, starting August 9, 2021, noise cancellation will be turned on by default for Google Workspace Enterprise Plus users who haven't previously turned the feature off. The updated default settings for Enterprise Plus users will gradually roll out starting on August 9, 2021, and will take up to 15 days for visibility. You can turn the feature on and off for your account before August 9, if you don't want the settings to be changed.

For new users, the background noise cancellation feature in Google Meet will be ON by default. They will see a prompt notifying them about the feature and what it does when it's available for their account.

There will be no change in defaults or settings for existing Education customers.