Samsung’s The Terrace TV first to earn UL's outdoor visibility verification

According to Samsung, to earn this verification, a product must undergo several rounds of rigorous testing, in which peak brightness of over 3,000 ~ 4,000 nits, a higher contrast ratio of over 1,000:1, and color volume greater than 80 percent should be altogether achieved under over 10,000 LUX condition. The Terrace TV successfully displayed outstanding performance in these three key areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-06-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 11:16 IST
Samsung said today its first outdoor TV, The Terrace TV, has become the first in the industry to earn verification for outdoor visibility performance. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung said today its first outdoor TV, The Terrace TV, has become the first in the industry to earn verification for outdoor visibility performance. The Terrace TV 65" LST9 and LST7 (55", 65" and 75") have been verified by the U.S.-based Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global independent safety science organization.

"UL's outdoor visibility verification for The Terrace will enable consumers across the globe to further add values to their viewing experiences. As a leader in the TV industry, Samsung will continue to drive innovative technologies that are optimized for new and emerging lifestyles," said Yong Hoon Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Terrace TV features a QLED display, anti-reflection technology to minimize light reflection from its surface and AI picture quality optimization technology for automatic brightness adjustment. It is weather and dust resistant, with an IP55 rating.

Samsung says the latest UL verification, together with the IP55 water and dust resistance standard certification from IEC, will play a pivotal role in fortifying its efforts to provide an optimal viewing experience in various outdoor conditions.

