Micor-blogging site Koo launches Assamese service

Micro-blogging platform Koo launched the app in Assamese with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday releasing the first message in Koo in the language.

The Chief Minister in his message in Assamese said, ''I am delighted that Koo App has launched it in Assamese language with me joining the platform. The app is enabling the people of Assam to voice their thoughts and opinions in their mother tongue.'' ''Looking forward to engaging with people on the Koo app. I will be Kooing my opinions, announcements and many more updates here. I wish Koo the very best in their future endeavours,'' Sarma said.

Koo Co-Founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said that they are happy to have the chief Minister on the platform.

''We are even more excited that the first Koo in Assamese is his (CM) and that he's launched the Assamese on Koo,'' Radhakrishna said.

He hoped that the people of Assam would love to interact with him and each other on Koo and exchange thoughts around various topics.

''Assam is a large state with a population of over 30 million and the people have a high affinity towards their language. Koo will be one of the few platforms where they will be able to connect with each other, exchange thoughts in Assamese and make new friends too'', he added.

Koo Co-Founder Mayank Bidawatka said that they have enabled the Assamese keyboard on Koo making it very easy for them to connect with each other in their mother tongue.

''People will be able to create and share their thoughts in audio and video formats too, apart from text. This multi-modal creation is unique to Koo and this launch empowers the people of Assam to communicate and interact in their native language'', he added.

The users can connect with the chief minister on his handle @himantabiswa.

Koo was founded in March 2020, as a micro-blogging platform in Indian languages and is available in multiple Indian languages with people from across different regions expressing themselves in their mother tongue.

''In a country where just 10 per cent of India speaks English, there's a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect with each other. Koo provides a stage to the voices of Indians who prefer Indian languages'', the founders pointed out.

