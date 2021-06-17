Internet outages hit Virgin Australia, Australian lenders

Australian airline Virgin Australia and the country's main lenders grappled with internet outages on Thursday, they said on social media.

Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ were among the lenders that tweeted about the outages, as did Virgin Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier that a range of banks were scrambling to find the source of an outage that was affecting internet banking and access to online apps across the country.

