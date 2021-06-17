Microsoft introduces new, hybrid work focused Whiteboard app

Microsoft has reimagined the Whiteboard app, the collaborative digital canvas in Microsoft 365, to help people thrive in a more flexible work environment.

The new Microsoft Whiteboard focuses on five key areas - new user interface, guided collaboration, new content types, improved inking experience and expanded Microsoft 365 integration.

Advertisement

"Today we're excited to announce a completely new Microsoft Whiteboard, the visual collaboration workspace in Microsoft 365, designed for hybrid work. With the new innovations in Microsoft Whiteboard, we're providing better hybrid work and collaboration experiences, whether or not you're physically in the room together," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Here are the features the new Microsoft Whiteboard app brings:

Improved collaboration, reduced barrier

Collaboration Cursors - see where and what other collaborators are doing on the whiteboard

Laser Pointer - gain people's attention when you share your best ideas

Follow Along - reduce distractions while guiding users through ideas

New Templates

Rich and interactive content

Create Collaborative Diagrams by combining shapes, lines, text and ink

Insert Image and Document capabilities - make connections, annotate and iterate together across multiple types of content

Notes Grid - organize related thoughts, ideas or solutions

Reaction Stickers

Collaborate across apps by bringing in Fluid Components like tables or task lists

New interface

Fluent Toolbar

Creation Gallery

Top Bar

Ink for everyone

Improved Mouse Inking

Pen Support

Shape Recognition

Rainbow & Galaxy Ink

Expanded Microsoft 365 integration

Whiteboard now available in Microsoft Teams Channels and chat

Share Content experience in Teams Meetings - easily start a collaborative whiteboard for everyone in the meeting

Open Existing Board - Pre-prep or reuse whiteboards across multiple Teams Meetings