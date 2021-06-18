Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

Microsoft has announced the return of Xbox Design Lab, a customization program that offers different ways to create your own personalized Xbox Wireless Controller. With the return of this customization program, you can now create your own personalized Xbox Series X controllers that match your style.

With this program, you can customize nearly all the external parts of the controller including the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, ABXY, View, Menu and Share buttons and with laser engraving, you can also add your name, Gamertag or custom 16-character message.

Advertisement

Microsoft has added new color options for customizing controller parts - Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. There is also a new black-on-color ABXY button option and a new black-on-white color option for the View, Menu and Share buttons.

According to the company, most of the available color options are made with plastics containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials by weight and are derived from recycled automotive headlight covers, water jugs and CDs. Hence, they will reduce the amount of waste plastic that ends up in landfills.

Custom-designed Xbox wireless controllers are available for order in the US, Canada and most Western European Countries for USD69.99 USD, with optional laser engraving for an additional USD9.99 USD.

"Starting today, our new Xbox Wireless Controllers are now available in Xbox Design Lab. Players will receive all the benefits that come with the newest generation of Xbox Wireless Controllers, including improved ergonomics for a wider range of hand sizes, better cross-device connectivity, easier sharing, and reduced latency," James Hunter, Senior Director of Strategy & Business, Xbox, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Initially introduced in 2016, the Xbox Design Lab program was paused last year, ahead of the launch of Xbox Series X|S consoles and the newest generation of Xbox Wireless Controller.