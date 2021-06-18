Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1 released: What's new?

Microsoft has released Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1, the first release of a 64-bit Visual Studio. With this preview, the company aims to test and tune the scalability of the new 64-bit platform.

Visual Studio 2022 was announced back in April 2021, with Microsoft saying that the IDE will be a 64-bit application that will no longer be limited to ~4GB of memory in the main devenv.exe process.

Here's what's new in the Visual Studio 2022 v17.0 Preview 1:

64-bit

devenv.exe is now 64-bit only

IntelliCode

IntelliCode now automatically completes larger chunks of code, up to a whole line at a time

NET 6 SDK

The .NET 6 SDK (preview) is included in Visual Studio 2022

This release has basic support for .NET MAUI projects. Temporarily you have to install the .NET MAUI workload separately from .NET 6.

Git Tooling

Removed the ability to revert back to the Team Explorer Git UI, making the new Git experience the only available built-in tooling.

Removed the option to install the GitHub extension from the Visual Studio Installer.

Extensibility

VS SDK contains several breaking changes and Visual Studio 2019 extensions will not work in 2022.

New WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework

Current WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework is replaced with a new WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework

Since the Preview 1 release of Visual Studio 2022 is mainly about the 64-bit support, a host of new features and performance improvements will be released in future updates, starting with Preview 2.

You can install the Visual Studio 2022 Previews side-by-side with previous versions of Visual Studio. The previews are available in all three editions - Community, Pro, and Enterprise - and are free to use.

Microsoft said that the first preview of Visual Studio 2022 for Mac will also come soon, giving you a first look at the new modern macOS UI for Visual Studio.