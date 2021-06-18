Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1 released: What's new?
Visual Studio 2022 was announced back in April 2021, with Microsoft saying that the IDE will be a 64-bit application that will no longer be limited to ~4GB of memory in the main devenv.exe process.
Microsoft has released Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1, the first release of a 64-bit Visual Studio. With this preview, the company aims to test and tune the scalability of the new 64-bit platform.
🎉 Visual Studio 2022 Preview is now available for download.✅ Scale to large/ complex projects with 64-bit power✅ Code faster with AI powered IntelliCode smart code completion✅ Cross-platform app dev with C# and .NET MAUILearn more about #VS2022: https://t.co/PEcRYa052J pic.twitter.com/CPpzOQ5Ha5— Microsoft Visual Studio (@VisualStudio) June 17, 2021
Here's what's new in the Visual Studio 2022 v17.0 Preview 1:
64-bit
- devenv.exe is now 64-bit only
IntelliCode
- IntelliCode now automatically completes larger chunks of code, up to a whole line at a time
NET 6 SDK
- The .NET 6 SDK (preview) is included in Visual Studio 2022
- This release has basic support for .NET MAUI projects. Temporarily you have to install the .NET MAUI workload separately from .NET 6.
Git Tooling
- Removed the ability to revert back to the Team Explorer Git UI, making the new Git experience the only available built-in tooling.
- Removed the option to install the GitHub extension from the Visual Studio Installer.
Extensibility
- VS SDK contains several breaking changes and Visual Studio 2019 extensions will not work in 2022.
New WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework
- Current WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework is replaced with a new WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework
Since the Preview 1 release of Visual Studio 2022 is mainly about the 64-bit support, a host of new features and performance improvements will be released in future updates, starting with Preview 2.
You can install the Visual Studio 2022 Previews side-by-side with previous versions of Visual Studio. The previews are available in all three editions - Community, Pro, and Enterprise - and are free to use.
Microsoft said that the first preview of Visual Studio 2022 for Mac will also come soon, giving you a first look at the new modern macOS UI for Visual Studio.