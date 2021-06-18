Left Menu

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1 released: What's new?

Visual Studio 2022 was announced back in April 2021, with Microsoft saying that the IDE will be a 64-bit application that will no longer be limited to ~4GB of memory in the main devenv.exe process.

Since the Preview 1 release of Visual Studio 2022 is mainly about the 64-bit support, a host of new features and performance improvements will be released in future updates, starting in Preview 2. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1, the first release of a 64-bit Visual Studio. With this preview, the company aims to test and tune the scalability of the new 64-bit platform.

Here's what's new in the Visual Studio 2022 v17.0 Preview 1:

64-bit

  • devenv.exe is now 64-bit only

IntelliCode

  • IntelliCode now automatically completes larger chunks of code, up to a whole line at a time

NET 6 SDK

  • The .NET 6 SDK (preview) is included in Visual Studio 2022
  • This release has basic support for .NET MAUI projects. Temporarily you have to install the .NET MAUI workload separately from .NET 6.

Git Tooling

  • Removed the ability to revert back to the Team Explorer Git UI, making the new Git experience the only available built-in tooling.
  • Removed the option to install the GitHub extension from the Visual Studio Installer.

Extensibility

  • VS SDK contains several breaking changes and Visual Studio 2019 extensions will not work in 2022.

New WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework

  • Current WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework is replaced with a new WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework

You can install the Visual Studio 2022 Previews side-by-side with previous versions of Visual Studio. The previews are available in all three editions - Community, Pro, and Enterprise - and are free to use.

Microsoft said that the first preview of Visual Studio 2022 for Mac will also come soon, giving you a first look at the new modern macOS UI for Visual Studio.

