IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

Google Cloud customers can now purchase access to IonQ's quantum computers via the Google Cloud Marketplace. With this, developers, researchers, and enterprises alike can now access IonQ's high-fidelity 11-qubit system on Google Cloud while its 32-qubit system is expected to be available later this year.

Users can program IonQ's systems with the software development kit of their choice, including Cirq, Google's open-source quantum computing framework, Qiskit, Penny Lane, and tket or via a custom integration with IonQ's APIs. Billing and provisioning will be handled via users' existing Google Cloud accounts.

"We're committed to making it easy for customers to access, subscribe to, and benefit from partner solutions via our Marketplace, and look forward to working with IonQ," said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace.

IonQ's 11 qubit system is the first and only quantum computer available via the cloud on both Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure and it is also the first third-party quantum computers purchasable via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Late last year, IonQ unveiled its next-generation 32 qubit system featuring an average two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.9%, random access, all-to-all gate operations and an expected quantum volume greater than 4,000,000.

"We're thrilled to make our hardware available for purchase on the Google Cloud Marketplace, and we can't wait to see the different workloads that developers start running. This partnership expands the availability and use of quantum computing ten-fold and brings us that much closer to the first killer quantum application," said Peter Chapman, CEO & President of IonQ.