Left Menu

Saankhya Labs, Ligado Networks partner to develop next-gen satellite communication solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:40 IST
Saankhya Labs, Ligado Networks partner to develop next-gen satellite communication solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic semiconductor firm Saankhya Labs on Monday announced a partnership with US-based Ligado Networks to develop next-generation satellite communication products and technology.

As part of the agreement, the companies will collaborate to evaluate and define the adaptation of advanced mobile broadcast technologies for operation on Ligado's advanced satellite network. Ligado is gearing up to enable the integration of standards-based satellite connectivity in the growing market for mobile broadcast and multicast services.

''Our heritage in Satcom and extensive experience in standards-based mobile broadcast technology development perfectly align with Ligado's grand vision of delivering state-of-the-art mobile satellite content delivery services,'' Saankhya Labs CEO Parag Naik said in a statement.

Ligado operates a mobile satellite service (MSS) for government and commercial customers across North America.

The US-based company is enhancing its MSS offerings and developing innovative 5G Mobile Private Network services for enterprise customers across the public safety, manufacturing, agriculture, among others.

''We are working aggressively to advance 5G mobile private networks and believe that ubiquitous satellite and terrestrial connectivity is essential for enterprise users,'' Ligado Chief Technology Officer Maqbool Aliani said. Saankhya also offers several satellite communication solutions, including satellite phone, two-way MSS terminals and end-to-end communication platform for Satellite IoT applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021