IBM, Indian Institute of Science launch hybrid cloud lab in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:29 IST
IBM and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Wednesday announced the launch of a hybrid cloud lab.

Located at the IISc campus here, the lab will start with an initial set of projects, involving faculty and students from the IISc Departments of Computational and Data Sciences, Computer Science and Automation, and Supercomputing Education and Research Centre, alongside scientists from IBM Researchs India lab, on several areas.

They include building autonomous, self-healing computing systems; adopting microservices and optimisation of cloud- native applications; creating AI-based information management; and developing AI systems that can analyse human and machine languages, with advances in AI for Code, an IBM statement said.

''Research work will be made accessible to the open- source community for wider adoption and acceleration of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) for hybrid cloud,'' it said.

Director of IBM Research India, Gargi Dasgupta, said, ''Our Hybrid Cloud platform is Open, and we will jointly develop open-source software that provides interoperability, portability, and security that can be easily accessible to the vast community of developers to accelerate innovation.'' Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc Bengaluru, Navakanta Bhat, added: ''We are particularly excited about making the joint research findings open source and accessible to a wide community which will significantly accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and Hybrid Cloud.'' According to an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study on hybrid cloud, the value derived from a hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud.

Hence, businesses are increasingly investing in hybrid multi-cloud platform capabilities to unlock value and drive business transformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

