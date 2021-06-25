Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with remote monitoring, voice recognition lunched

Samsung today announced the launch of a new robot vacuum - Jet Bot AI+ - featuring advanced technologies such as an active stereo-type 3D sensor, an Intel AI solution and remote monitoring capabilities to deliver accurate yet efficient cleaning.

The 3D active stereo-type sensor onboard the robot vacuum accurately scans a wide area to enable precise detection of small obstacles on the floor. Its 3D depth camera can precisely detect obstacles as small as 1cm.

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum is also equipped with an Intel AI solution, which powers its Jet AI Object Recognition technology, allowing it to navigate with more accuracy by recognizing not only the objects on the floor but also appliances and furniture. In addition, the robot can also classify and avoid items such as pet excrements, glass cups and electrical cables as dangerous or likely to cause secondary contamination.

Further, the LiDAR Sensor calculates the robot's location precisely to optimize its cleaning path by repeatedly scanning the room. The Intelligent Power Control function identifies the type of surface the robot needs to clean as well as the amount of dust that is on it.

Jet Bot AI+ features an Advanced 5 Layered Filtration system that traps 99.99% of micro dust, including 0.5~4.2µm sized particles that easily escape.

Samsung smartphone users can use the SmartThings app to control and monitor the Jet Bot AI+ remotely. Other features onboard the vacuum robot include:

Bixby voice recognition - you can use voice commands to schedule cleaning sessions, change modes or get news and weather updates

Live Cleaning Report - track the movement of Jet Bot AI+ on a virtual map in real-time

Patrol Mode - monitor the status of rooms while away from home

End-to-end encryption - videos are secure and can only be viewed by an authorized user

SmartThings Pet - check-in with pets remotely

Starting this month, the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum will be available in the U.S. and Europe, followed by the Latin American, Southeast Asian and CIS regions during the second half of 2021.