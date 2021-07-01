You can soon store COVID vaccination and test cards on Android devices

Android users will soon able to store and access COVID-19 vaccination and test cards on their mobile devices as Google has updated its Passes API that makes it easier for customers to save boarding passes, loyalty programs, gift cards, or tickets to their phones for easy access at any time, anywhere.

Once a digital version of the COVID Card is stored in a device, users can easily access it via a shortcut on their device home screen, even when they are offline or in areas that have weak internet service.

The updated #GooglePay Passes API enables COVID vaccination & test cards to be saved on Android devices. For more information, see here ↓ https://t.co/VXge4IKdkx — Google Pay Developers (@GooglePayDevs) June 30, 2021

On the privacy front, Google says it does not retain a copy of the user's COVID vaccination or test information. Also, if users want to access this information on multiple devices, they will have to manually store it on each device.

Google noted that the information in the user's COVID Card is not shared with any of its services or third parties and is not used for targeting ads.

As far as security is concerned, a lock screen is required in order to store a COVID Card on a device. Users will need to enter their device's password, pin or biometric details to access their COVID Card.

The feature will initially roll out in the United States followed by other countries globally. It will be available in Play Protect-certified devices running on Android 5 or later versions. You can check the Play Protect certification status of your device:

Open the Google Play Store app

Tap the profile icon > Play Protect

Google has granted developers from healthcare organizations, government agencies and organizations authorized by public health authorities to distribute COVID vaccines and/or tests access to these APIs to create a digital version of COVID vaccination or test information.