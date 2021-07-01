Left Menu

You can soon store COVID vaccination and test cards on Android devices

As far as security is concerned, a lock screen is required in order to store a COVID Card on a device. Users will need to enter their device's password, pin or biometric details to access their COVID Card.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:35 IST
You can soon store COVID vaccination and test cards on Android devices
Once a digital version of the COVID Card is stored in a device, users can easily access it via a shortcut on their device home screen, even when they are offline or in areas that have weak internet service. Image Credit: Google
  • Country:
  • United States

Android users will soon able to store and access COVID-19 vaccination and test cards on their mobile devices as Google has updated its Passes API that makes it easier for customers to save boarding passes, loyalty programs, gift cards, or tickets to their phones for easy access at any time, anywhere.

Once a digital version of the COVID Card is stored in a device, users can easily access it via a shortcut on their device home screen, even when they are offline or in areas that have weak internet service.

On the privacy front, Google says it does not retain a copy of the user's COVID vaccination or test information. Also, if users want to access this information on multiple devices, they will have to manually store it on each device.

Google noted that the information in the user's COVID Card is not shared with any of its services or third parties and is not used for targeting ads.

As far as security is concerned, a lock screen is required in order to store a COVID Card on a device. Users will need to enter their device's password, pin or biometric details to access their COVID Card.

The feature will initially roll out in the United States followed by other countries globally. It will be available in Play Protect-certified devices running on Android 5 or later versions. You can check the Play Protect certification status of your device:

  • Open the Google Play Store app
  • Tap the profile icon > Play Protect

Google has granted developers from healthcare organizations, government agencies and organizations authorized by public health authorities to distribute COVID vaccines and/or tests access to these APIs to create a digital version of COVID vaccination or test information.

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021