Oppo Reno 6 series launching in India on July 14th, company confirms

The Oppo Reno 6 series will be launched in India on 14th July at 3:00 PM IST, the company confirmed on Thursday. The series comprising Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro 5G will be available via Flipkart.

The official teaser suggests that the most premium model in the series i.e. the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ will not arrive in India. The series initially arrived in China in May 2021.

Advertisement

Make way for the next big thing in videography. #OPPOReno6Series, launching on 14th July, 3PM. #EmotionsInPortraitKnow more: https://t.co/b7vPycQ4Br pic.twitter.com/1904gMjYET — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 1, 2021

Oppo Reno 6: Specifications

The Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 6 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is armoured with MediaTek's Dimensity 900 5G SoC, along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 25GB storage.

The triple rear camera array on the Oppo Reno 6 incorporates a 64-megapixel main shooter, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in the central punch-hole.

The Oppo Reno 6 is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro boasts a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 5G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Speaking of the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro packs a bigger 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.