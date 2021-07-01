Lightspeed Broadband taps Nokia to roll out 10 Gbps broadband in East of England

Lincolnshire-based internet service provider, Lightspeed Broadband, has tapped Nokia to bring 10Gbps fibre broadband to 100,000 homes and businesses in the East of England by 2022 and 1 million customers by the end of 2025, the latter announced on Thursday.

"Following a rigorous selection process we chose Nokia for their industry-leading and future-proofed solution which means we can offer 10Gb/s services with best-in-class whole-home Wi-Fi 6 today, and upgrade to even faster speeds in the future," said Jeremy Steventon-Barnes, CTO, Lightspeed Broadband.

In an official release on Thursday, Nokia said that it will provide its XGS-PON, whole-home Wi-Fi 6 Beacons and Altiplano management platform to Lightspeed Broadband.

Nokia WiFi 6 Beacons always select the strongest Wi-Fi channel and ensure that the client devices are connected in the best possible way to maximize the end-users' broadband experience.

Altiplano is a cloud-native platform that offers a single view to manage fixed services, leveraging zero-touch operations, powerful network life-cycle management and closed-loop automation. Its open modular architecture allows the introduction of new network capabilities and integrates easily with OSS/BSS, IT and cloud platforms.

High-speed broadband is crucial to the UK's economic growth, and we're delighted to be supporting Lightspeed's entire deployment, from the customer's Wi-Fi router to the Broadband Network Gateways that connect Lightspeed to the global Internet. Phil Siveter, CEO UK & Ireland at Nokia

Lightspeed kick-started the network rollout in April 2021 with ten locations in South Lincolnshire and West Norfolk, including Spalding, Stamford, Boston and King's Lynn, followed by Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex where the network infrastructure build will start this Autumn.