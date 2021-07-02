India at Wimbledon: Ankita and partner bow out in first round of women's doubles
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ankita Raina's maiden appearance in Wimbledon's main draw ended in disappointment as the Indian and her American partner Lauren Davis lost in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula.
The 14th seeds disposed off the challenge from the Raina-Davis pair beating them 6-3 6-2 in 70 minutes during a late evening match on Court No 11.
Ankita, however, will be pairing with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan in the mixed doubles event where they would meet their country's seasoned pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.
Sania and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are through to the second round of women's doubles while Bopanna and Divij Sharan are already out, having lost their men's doubles opening round encounter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Senate confirms Indian-American Radhika Fox to lead EPA's water office
3 Indians among 20 missing in flash floods in central Nepal
TNA delegation meets Indian envoy, discusses devolution of powers to Tamils in Lanka
Singapore polytechnic to sack lecturer over racist remarks against Indian-Chinese descent couple
Sri Lankan delegation calls on Indian envoy to discuss improved connectivity, infrastructure in post-COVID world