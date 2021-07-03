Streets of Rage 4 and Darkwood arriving on Stadia

Google announced this week that two new popular titles will be coming to the Stadia store this summer. While Streets of Rage 4 will creep onto the Stadia store on July 15, Darkwood will arrive later this summer.

Streets of Rage 4

Developed by Dotemu, Guard Crush and Lizardcube, Streets of Rage 4, the latest entry in the legendary beat'em up series, comes with new mechanics, hand-drawn visuals, and an electrifying soundtrack.

Streets of Rage 4 on Stadia is priced at USD24.99 and includes the additional character Estel Aguirre for free, as well as new color palettes for all characters, a new Training mode and New Mania+ difficulty.

Key features:

Team up with iconic and brand-new characters - Streets of Rage 4 got its iconic characters back: Axel, Blaze, and Adam teaming up with new brother and sister in arms Floyd Iraia and Cherry Hunter. With some brand-new moves and kickass tracks, our heroes are ready to dish out beatdowns to a fledgling group of ill-advised criminals in full force.

- Streets of Rage 4 got its iconic characters back: Axel, Blaze, and Adam teaming up with new brother and sister in arms Floyd Iraia and Cherry Hunter. With some brand-new moves and kickass tracks, our heroes are ready to dish out beatdowns to a fledgling group of ill-advised criminals in full force. Nostalgia strikes again - In addition to the 5 new characters, unlock and play your favorite pixelated characters from the previous Streets of Rage games such as Axel, Adam, Blaze, Skate, Max and many more with their own retro SFX in gorgeous HD hand-drawn environments. And for the full nostalgic experience, you will also be able to play with the music of the previous Streets of Rage games!

- In addition to the 5 new characters, unlock and play your favorite pixelated characters from the previous Streets of Rage games such as Axel, Adam, Blaze, Skate, Max and many more with their own retro SFX in gorgeous HD hand-drawn environments. And for the full nostalgic experience, you will also be able to play with the music of the previous Streets of Rage games! Outstanding hand-drawn visuals - With lush hand-drawn animations, new combat abilities, and fresh tracks from an amazing team of composers, Streets of Rage 4 is a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore.

- With lush hand-drawn animations, new combat abilities, and fresh tracks from an amazing team of composers, Streets of Rage 4 is a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore. Epic line-up of legendary games composers - The Streets of Rage series is known for its electronic dance-influenced music around the world. Led by Olivier Derivière, the soundtrack of Streets of Rage 4 will be composed by an all-star ensemble of musical architects and talented rising stars.

Darkwood

Developed by Acid Wizard Studio, Darkwood is a top-down survival horror video game providing a new perspective on survival horror.

Key features: