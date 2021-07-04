Left Menu

Apple planning to launch 14, 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

The tech giant Apple is planning to roll out 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with radial redesigns to current models, in September this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 14:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The tech giant Apple is planning to roll out 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with radial redesigns to current models, in September this year. As per Mashable India, the new devices will be quite a radical redesign of current models, especially the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is likely to be replaced with the 14-inch variant. The new devices are expected to have new, 'Mini-LED' displays and a faster processor with the first successor to Apple's M1 chip.

Reportedly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently being shipped with an Intel chip, which is expected to change in the future, as Apple plans to completely "switch to its own silicon in the future". The new devices could prove to be the most powerful laptop in the company's lineup, meaning that it would require a significantly more powerful chip than Apple's M1, which supports a maximum of 16GB of RAM and only one additional, high-resolution display, reported Mashable India.

Excitingly, the new MacBook Pro models are rumored to come with a new, flat-edged design, as well as more ports, including a memory card reader and HDMI. (ANI)

