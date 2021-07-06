Nokia unveils new remote eSIM and iSIM management software

Nokia has launched iSIM Secure Connect, a seamless automated provisioning solution that lets communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises manage iSIM and eSIM subscriptions in consumer and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices, the Finnish vendor announced on Tuesday.

By automating the management of the eSIM and iSIM lifecycle, the iSIM Secure Connect software helps CSPs significantly speed up the delivery of new services, improve customer satisfaction, and increase operational efficiencies. Additionally, by being vendor-agnostic and working in various network and cloud environments, the software supports current and future IoT business and operating models, use cases, and monetization strategies.

In a nutshell, the Nokia iSIM Secure Connect software helps CSPs:

Expand their customer base and offer new mobile and IoT services capitalizing on the massive growth, while keeping the integrity of their network protected.

Manage the entire eSIM and iSIM lifecycle remotely to accelerate new service creation and support service differentiation.

Gain significant time, effort and cost savings via subscription management ownership and automation, increasing the overall efficiency and return of investment (ROI).

iSIM unleashes a wide range of growth opportunities for CSPs and enterprises and enables new innovations that build proven value on top of this new technology. As part of Nokia's Cloud and Network Services product portfolio, iSIM Secure Connect will help our customers both streamline the process of managing millions more device subscriptions and deliver more innovative services quickly and securely. Hamdy Farid, Head of Business Applications, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia

While Embedded SIM (eSIM) is a hardware-based SIM, integrated SIM (iSIM) is a software-based SIM. Both are used for authenticating users and devices on mobile networks and they can store and manage multiple subscription profiles remotely.

According to Counterpoint Research, the market for eSIM and iSIM capable device shipments, including smartphones, smartwatches and cellular IoT devices, is expected to top EUR 6 billion by 2025.

The Nokia iSIM Secure Connect software will be commercially available this quarter.