US says ransomware attack centered on Florida IT firm didn't harm critical infrastructure

The ransomware eruption centered on a Florida IT firm was never a threat to the nation's critical infrastructure, the U.S. National Security Council said Tuesday.

In a statement, the council said that Kaseya's technology was typically used to help manage small businesses such as dentists' offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants.

"This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure," the statement said.

