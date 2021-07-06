Left Menu

US says ransomware attack centered on Florida IT firm didn't harm critical infrastructure

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:22 IST
US says ransomware attack centered on Florida IT firm didn't harm critical infrastructure
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The ransomware eruption centered on a Florida IT firm was never a threat to the nation's critical infrastructure, the U.S. National Security Council said Tuesday.

In a statement, the council said that Kaseya's technology was typically used to help manage small businesses such as dentists' offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants.

"This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021