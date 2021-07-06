US says ransomware attack centered on Florida IT firm didn't harm critical infrastructure
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
The ransomware eruption centered on a Florida IT firm was never a threat to the nation's critical infrastructure, the U.S. National Security Council said Tuesday.
In a statement, the council said that Kaseya's technology was typically used to help manage small businesses such as dentists' offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants.
"This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure," the statement said.
