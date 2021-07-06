TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 Race XP tagged at Rs 83,275
- Country:
- India
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has launched 125 cc scooter NTORQ 125 Race XP priced at Rs 83,275 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The scooter comes with various features like drive modes, 10.2 hp power, voice assist, and connected technology.
''TVS NTORQ 125 has redefined the expectation from a scooter in India – it ushered in the age of the exciting, powerful, connected scooter for the always-connected Gen Z. Mindful of this, we are happy to introduce the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP,'' TVS Motor Company Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles Aniruddha Haldar said in a statement.
The model comes with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration, he added.
''This is made possible through our continuous advancements in engineering and pursuit of consumer delight, like engine breathing and combustion optimisation and usage of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and other alloys leveraging continuous computer-aided design simulation,'' Haldar noted.
Customers have an option of choosing between two riding modes, Race mode and Street mode, with a flick of a switch. The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 kmph while the Street mode, on the other hand, is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yoga can improve both physical & mental health during Covid, says Indian envoy as US celebrates Yoga Day
Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days
Some 10,000 refugees fled to India, Thailand from Myanmar: Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar tells UN
Single day spike of 53,256 COVID-19 infections, 1,422 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,99,35,221, death toll to 3,88,135:Govt.
India records 53,256 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 88 days