PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:41 IST
TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 Race XP tagged at Rs 83,275
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has launched 125 cc scooter NTORQ 125 Race XP priced at Rs 83,275 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The scooter comes with various features like drive modes, 10.2 hp power, voice assist, and connected technology.

''TVS NTORQ 125 has redefined the expectation from a scooter in India – it ushered in the age of the exciting, powerful, connected scooter for the always-connected Gen Z. Mindful of this, we are happy to introduce the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP,'' TVS Motor Company Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles Aniruddha Haldar said in a statement.

The model comes with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration, he added.

''This is made possible through our continuous advancements in engineering and pursuit of consumer delight, like engine breathing and combustion optimisation and usage of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and other alloys leveraging continuous computer-aided design simulation,'' Haldar noted.

Customers have an option of choosing between two riding modes, Race mode and Street mode, with a flick of a switch. The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 kmph while the Street mode, on the other hand, is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions.

