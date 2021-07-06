Left Menu

Hong Kong govt says privacy law amendments only concern 'doxxing' acts

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:30 IST
Hong Kong govt says privacy law amendments only concern 'doxxing' acts
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday proposed amendments to the city's privacy law only concern "doxxing acts and law-enforcement powers of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

The statement came after a technology industry group warned that tech companies such as Google and Facebook could stop offering their services in Hong Kong if it proceeds with plans to change privacy laws.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier the proposed changes will only target illegal "doxxing" behaviour, referring to the practice of the sharing of people's personal data without their consent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021