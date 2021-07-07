All new phones above Rs 15,000 will be 5G enabled: Realme CEO

Earlier this year, Realme said that all its smartphones above Rs 20,000 will be 5G enabled. Now, extending that promise, the Chinese phone maker has assured its fans and customers that going forward all its products above Rs 15,000 will support the next-generation network.

In a series of tweets, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said on Wednesday that the Realme GT, the flagbearer of the company's 5G plans, will arrive in this quarter along with multiple GT products.

The company executive also revealed plans to expand the Narzo series by introducing more 5G models. Recently, the Dimensity 700-powered Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 15,999.

Further, the Realme CEO said that the company understands the pulse of the Indian consumer and this year it is aiming to become the 5G leader by making the technology accessible to the masses. For this, the company is undergoing rapid transformation.

For instance, Realme has already converted 90% of its R&D resources to develop 5G technology and products and will invest USD300 million globally for 5G research and product development in the next two years.

The company is also working on bringing 5G phones in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment too.