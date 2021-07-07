Left Menu

All new phones above Rs 15,000 will be 5G enabled: Realme CEO

In a series of tweets, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said on Wednesday that the Realme GT, the flagbearer of the company's 5G plans, will arrive in this quarter along with multiple GT products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:46 IST
All new phones above Rs 15,000 will be 5G enabled: Realme CEO
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Earlier this year, Realme said that all its smartphones above Rs 20,000 will be 5G enabled. Now, extending that promise, the Chinese phone maker has assured its fans and customers that going forward all its products above Rs 15,000 will support the next-generation network.

In a series of tweets, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said on Wednesday that the Realme GT, the flagbearer of the company's 5G plans, will arrive in this quarter along with multiple GT products.

The company executive also revealed plans to expand the Narzo series by introducing more 5G models. Recently, the Dimensity 700-powered Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 15,999.

Further, the Realme CEO said that the company understands the pulse of the Indian consumer and this year it is aiming to become the 5G leader by making the technology accessible to the masses. For this, the company is undergoing rapid transformation.

For instance, Realme has already converted 90% of its R&D resources to develop 5G technology and products and will invest USD300 million globally for 5G research and product development in the next two years.

The company is also working on bringing 5G phones in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment too.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021