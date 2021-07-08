OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 1 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OnePlus is rolling out the first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 open beta to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, the company announced in a post on the community forums on Thursday.

The OnePlus 6/6T OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 1 brings a host of new features such as a new UI visual design, updated camera UI, weather widget and gaming tools box in Game Space, among others.

Advertisement

Here's the complete changelog:

System

Updated to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it

Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Note: OnePlus 6/6T users who are still on OBT builds will receive this update as OTA. OnePlus also warns users that this beta software may be less stable than stable MP builds, hence users are recommended to make a full system backup before proceeding.