Left Menu

German finance minister confident EU will agree on corporate tax reform

Germany's finance minister is optimistic that European Union member states will reach agreement on a planned minimum corporate income tax. The plans for new rules on where and how much companies are taxed were backed last week by 130 countries at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. EU member states Ireland, Estonia and Hungary are among the countries that did not sign the deal.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:12 IST
German finance minister confident EU will agree on corporate tax reform
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's finance minister is optimistic that European Union member states will reach agreement on a planned minimum corporate income tax. The plans for new rules on where and how much companies are taxed were backed last week by 130 countries at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

EU member states Ireland, Estonia and Hungary are among the countries that did not sign the deal. "I am convinced that in the end we will come to a joint decision in the EU," Olaf Scholz told radio station DLF before heading to a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Venice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021