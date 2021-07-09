Realme X7 Max 5G update brings June security patch; dynamic RAM

A new software update is rolling out to the Realme X7 Max 5G units in India. The update comes with UI version RMX3031_11_A.16 and brings along the June 2021 Android security patch as well as the dynamic RAM expansion feature to the handset.

In addition, the update fixes a couple of issues including a flickering issue in the camera app that would occasionally occur when you take photos or shoot videos.

Here's the complete changelog for the Realme X7 Max 5G update:

System

Adds the dynamic RAM expansion feature.

Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.

Reduces the power consumption in some scenarios.

Fixes an issue where third-party apps would automatically launch after you use Deep cleanup.

Fixes an issue where you might accidentally receive a notification saying that your network speed is restricted.

Communication

Optimizes the network for a better user experience.

Camera

Optimizes the sharpness of photos taken outdoor using the rear camera.

Fixes a flickering issue that would occasionally occur when you take photos or shoot videos.

Security

Integrates the June 2021 Android security patch.

The update is rolling out in stages, hence it will a limited number of users initially, with a broader rollout to begin in the upcoming days if no critical bugs are found.

Hey, the latest update for realme X7 Max 5G is in a staged rollout process and you will soon be receiving it on your device. However, if you wish to download the update manually, kindly follow the link below. Thanks! https://t.co/ngUH7i9OHQ — realme India Support (@realmecareIN) July 9, 2021

Realme X7 Max 5G: Specifications

The Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India in May 2021 in two memory configurations - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB - priced at Rs 18,899 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

The handset comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Dimensity 1200 octa-core 5G processor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging capability.

Speaking about the cameras, the Realme X7 Max 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it boasts a 16MP snapper on the front.