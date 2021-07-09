Left Menu

Realme X7 Max 5G update brings June security patch; dynamic RAM

The update comes with UI version RMX3031_11_A.16 and brings along the June 2021 Android security patch as well as the dynamic RAM expansion feature to the Realme X7 Max 5G.

Updated: 09-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:24 IST
A new software update is rolling out to the Realme X7 Max 5G units in India. The update comes with UI version RMX3031_11_A.16 and brings along the June 2021 Android security patch as well as the dynamic RAM expansion feature to the handset.

In addition, the update fixes a couple of issues including a flickering issue in the camera app that would occasionally occur when you take photos or shoot videos.

Here's the complete changelog for the Realme X7 Max 5G update:

System

  • Adds the dynamic RAM expansion feature.
  • Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.
  • Reduces the power consumption in some scenarios.
  • Fixes an issue where third-party apps would automatically launch after you use Deep cleanup.
  • Fixes an issue where you might accidentally receive a notification saying that your network speed is restricted.

Communication

  • Optimizes the network for a better user experience.

Camera

  • Optimizes the sharpness of photos taken outdoor using the rear camera.
  • Fixes a flickering issue that would occasionally occur when you take photos or shoot videos.

Security

  • Integrates the June 2021 Android security patch.

The update is rolling out in stages, hence it will a limited number of users initially, with a broader rollout to begin in the upcoming days if no critical bugs are found.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Specifications

The Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India in May 2021 in two memory configurations - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB - priced at Rs 18,899 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

The handset comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Dimensity 1200 octa-core 5G processor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging capability.

Speaking about the cameras, the Realme X7 Max 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it boasts a 16MP snapper on the front.

