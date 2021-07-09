Realme X7 Max 5G update brings June security patch; dynamic RAM
The update comes with UI version RMX3031_11_A.16 and brings along the June 2021 Android security patch as well as the dynamic RAM expansion feature to the Realme X7 Max 5G.
In addition, the update fixes a couple of issues including a flickering issue in the camera app that would occasionally occur when you take photos or shoot videos.
Here's the complete changelog for the Realme X7 Max 5G update:
System
- Adds the dynamic RAM expansion feature.
- Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.
- Reduces the power consumption in some scenarios.
- Fixes an issue where third-party apps would automatically launch after you use Deep cleanup.
- Fixes an issue where you might accidentally receive a notification saying that your network speed is restricted.
Communication
- Optimizes the network for a better user experience.
Camera
- Optimizes the sharpness of photos taken outdoor using the rear camera.
- Fixes a flickering issue that would occasionally occur when you take photos or shoot videos.
Security
- Integrates the June 2021 Android security patch.
The update is rolling out in stages, hence it will a limited number of users initially, with a broader rollout to begin in the upcoming days if no critical bugs are found.
Hey, the latest update for realme X7 Max 5G is in a staged rollout process and you will soon be receiving it on your device. However, if you wish to download the update manually, kindly follow the link below. Thanks! https://t.co/ngUH7i9OHQ— realme India Support (@realmecareIN) July 9, 2021
Realme X7 Max 5G: Specifications
The Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India in May 2021 in two memory configurations - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB - priced at Rs 18,899 and Rs 20,999, respectively.
The handset comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Dimensity 1200 octa-core 5G processor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging capability.
Speaking about the cameras, the Realme X7 Max 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it boasts a 16MP snapper on the front.