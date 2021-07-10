Left Menu

Mini LED display coming to 11-inch iPad Pro next year

People who like moderately large iPads have a reason to rejoice as the 11-inch iPad Pro might be getting a mini-LED display next year.

Mini LED display coming to 11-inch iPad Pro next year
People who like moderately large iPads have a reason to rejoice as the 11-inch iPad Pro might be getting a mini-LED display next year. Apple is planning to add a Mini LED screen to the 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022, following the introduction of the technology on this year's 12.9-inch model, according to a research note by analyst Ming-chi Kuo, reported The Verge.

Apple released new versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year, both featuring M1 processors but only the larger model including a Mini LED display. Mini LED is a new screen technology that involves using thousands of tiny LEDs to create focused local dimming zones, allowing for better contrast and HDR performance. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has 2,500 local dimming zones.

Kuo also said that Apple is planning to bring Mini LED screens to the MacBook line. 14-inch and 16-inch Mini LED models are reportedly going into production this quarter, while Kuo believes a redesigned MacBook Air with the display technology will be released in 2022. Mini LED technology was reported to have been the cause of supply constraints for the new iPad Pro before it launched earlier this year.

The device still isn't readily in stock, with Apple estimating shipping times of between two to three weeks for most models on its US website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

