CVC buys $470 mln worth stake in media firm Aleph Holding - source
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million in digital media company Aleph Holding ahead of its planned initial public offering next year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CVC Capital Partners
Advertisement