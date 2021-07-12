Samsung Internet 15.0 beta version released: What's new?

The Samsung Internet 15.0 Beta has been released and is now available for download on the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store. The new version of the browser will officially launch in late summer, the company said on Monday.

The latest Samsung Internet 15.0 beta version brings new features for a hassle-free and secure browsing experience. The enhanced anti-tracking technology protects users against fingerprinting, ensuring that their information remains private. The latest beta also allows users to remove data stored on their devices while providing greater insight into what will be removed.

Image Credit: Samsung

With this version, the browser will automatically open in the Secret Mode, once the user activates it, eliminating extra efforts to activate the mode every time.

Next, the Samsung Internet 15.0 beta introduces a new and intuitive search widget that makes it faster and easier than ever to search for information from the home screen - just type or use your voice to search anything online.

Lastly, the latest beta stores previous web pages temporarily so users can quickly pull them back up without having to reload them, thereby reducing data usage as users flick between pages.