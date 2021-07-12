Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS Institute - WSJ

Chip and software company Broadcom Inc is in talks to buy SAS Institute Inc in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3xDQHKE)

Broadcom and SAS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

