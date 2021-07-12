Vodafone, Ericsson testing first pre-commercial 5G Core SA in Spain

Vodafone has tapped Ericsson as its technology partner to deploy the first pre-commercial network 5G Core Standalone (SA) in Spain, a critical milestone to deliver 5G Standalone connectivity services in Spain, the latter announced on Monday.

By bringing drastic improvements to mobile networks, including ultra-low latency, improved 5G capacity and greater coverage, the 5G Core SA will enable Vodafone to unlock the full potential of 5G.

This pilot is a critical step towards delivering the full potential of 5G service, as well as being crucial in enabling new and innovative use cases. Thanks to our long-standing and close partnership with Ericsson and the 5G Core SA solution, we can support applications requiring the fastest connectivity, highest data rates and lowest latency demand. Julia Velasco, Network Director, Vodafone Spain

Ericsson's cloud-native, dual-mode 5G Core will allow Vodafone to develop and test new use cases leveraging the characteristics of 5G SA. The dual-mode 5G Core combines Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and 5G Core (5GC) network functions into a common multi-access and cloud-native platform that supports 5G and as well as previous generations for optimized footprint and TCO efficiency.

The dual-mode 5G Core consists of Ericsson's Cloud Packet Core, Cloud Unified Data Management (UDM) and Policy and Signaling Controller products. It provides full integration and interoperability with the current Vodafone's network and interworking with Vodafone's existing EPC, Vodafone CDR Repository and Ericsson User Data Consolidation solution to provide 4G/5G services interoperability for a seamless experience.

Commenting on this development, Luisa Munoz, head of Digital Services, Ericsson Iberia, said, "With 5G Core SA, we're taking 5G to the next level in Spain. 5G Core is a fundamental piece of the 5G network and I'm looking forward to seeing the multitude of opportunities this will open up for mobile users and industries."