Google Meet background changing feature now available on iOS

Background replacement in Google Meet on iOS is now available to Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 08:04 IST
iOS users can now replace their background with an image in Google Meet. Image Credit: Google

iOS users can now replace their background with an image in Google Meet. You can choose from Google's hand-picked images - including office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds - or use your own image.

Custom backgrounds help limit distractions so that you can show more of your personality. The feature will be available on the following iOS devices:

  • iPhone 8 and up
  • iPad 5th generation and up
  • iOS 12 or above

Admins can control whether users can change their backgrounds in Google Meet. Background replacement in Google Meet on iOS is now available to Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.

How to change the background in Google Meet on iOS?

To change your background before a meeting:

  1. Open the Google Meet app and select a meeting.
  2. Before you join, on the bottom of your self-view, tap Effects.
    • To upload your own background, tap Add (+).
    • To select a pre-uploaded background, tap the background you want to use.
  3. Tap Done.
  4. Tap Join.

To change your background during a meeting:

  1. On your self view, tap Effects.
    • To upload your own background, tap Add (+).
    • To select a pre-uploaded background, tap the background you want to use.
  2. When you are done, tap Close (x)

Note: You can also slightly or completely blur your background, add filters or styles in Google Meet.

