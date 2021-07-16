Left Menu

Federal Bank launches AI-powered virtual assistant for customers

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-07-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 00:53 IST
Federal Bank launches AI-powered virtual assistant for customers
The Federal Bank on Thursday launched FEDDY, an Artificial Intelligence-powered virtual assistant to help customers with banking-related queries anytime.

The bank said while most of the similar AI-powered virtual assistants are available only on its website, FEDDY can be accessed via Alexa, Google Assistant and WhatsApp.

''FEDDY is also integrated into Google Business Messaging, a first-of-its-kind feat by an Indian bank. On Google search, FEDDY can be accessed by clicking the 'message/chat' option available against the searched bank branch,'' it said in a release.

The bank said FEDDY can be reached on WhatsApp by typing ''FEDDY'' and sending it to 8108030845.

The bank has recently come out with innovative and user-friendly facilities such as FedSelfie, under which individuals can open their accounts by merely taking a selfie, and Federal 24x7, which makes possible the opening of accounts through a video call to the bank.

