Maha: Decomposed carcass of tiger found in TATR

The decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in the core zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The tiger, around one-and-half years old, was found dead near Tamsi Lake near Ghosari village, he said.

Advertisement

A post mortem will be conducted in Chandrapur on Tuesday, while a probe into the incident has been launched, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)