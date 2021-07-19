Maha: Decomposed carcass of tiger found in TATR
The decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in the core zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Monday afternoon, an official said.
The tiger, around one-and-half years old, was found dead near Tamsi Lake near Ghosari village, he said.
A post mortem will be conducted in Chandrapur on Tuesday, while a probe into the incident has been launched, he added.
