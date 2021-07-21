Left Menu

New Google Maps tools will help you navigate as safely as possible

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-07-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 18:14 IST
New Google Maps tools will help you navigate as safely as possible
Image Credit: Pixabay

Google has introduced new tools to Maps that will help you navigate new normals as safely as possible. The company is expanding transit crowdedness predictions to over 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries.

Transit crowdedness predictions leverage AI technology, historical location trends as well as contributions from people using Google Maps to show you how crowded your bus, train or subway is likely to be so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not you want to squeeze on or wait a few more minutes for a vehicle. The feature was initially introduced in nearly 200 cities in June 2019.

Additionally, in New York and Sydney, Google is piloting the ability to see live crowdedness information right down to the transit car level. It utilizes data from agencies like Long Island Rail Road and Transport for New South Wales. The live crowdedness feature will expand to more cities soon.

Secondly, you will now see a new tab in your Timeline that provides helpful insights and trends about places you visit. You'll be able to see:

  • monthly trends about how you're navigating the world
  • which modes of transportation you've used
  • the distance and time you've driven, flown, biked or walked

Thirdly, the Trips in Timeline tab will help you relive parts of past vacations, like which hotels you stayed at during your past trips or the restaurants you visited during weekends. You can also export these places to a list and share them with friends.

Lastly, you will now be able to leave more detailed reviews for the restaurants you visit. When leaving a review for a restaurant, you'll now see prompts to share useful information like price ranges or if you got takeout or delivery - all with just a few quick taps. This feature is live for all restaurants in the U.S. on Android and is rolling out to iOS and will soon expand to more countries.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021