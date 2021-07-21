New Google Maps tools will help you navigate as safely as possible

Google has introduced new tools to Maps that will help you navigate new normals as safely as possible. The company is expanding transit crowdedness predictions to over 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries.

Transit crowdedness predictions leverage AI technology, historical location trends as well as contributions from people using Google Maps to show you how crowded your bus, train or subway is likely to be so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not you want to squeeze on or wait a few more minutes for a vehicle. The feature was initially introduced in nearly 200 cities in June 2019.

Additionally, in New York and Sydney, Google is piloting the ability to see live crowdedness information right down to the transit car level. It utilizes data from agencies like Long Island Rail Road and Transport for New South Wales. The live crowdedness feature will expand to more cities soon.

Secondly, you will now see a new tab in your Timeline that provides helpful insights and trends about places you visit. You'll be able to see:

monthly trends about how you're navigating the world

which modes of transportation you've used

the distance and time you've driven, flown, biked or walked

Thirdly, the Trips in Timeline tab will help you relive parts of past vacations, like which hotels you stayed at during your past trips or the restaurants you visited during weekends. You can also export these places to a list and share them with friends.

Lastly, you will now be able to leave more detailed reviews for the restaurants you visit. When leaving a review for a restaurant, you'll now see prompts to share useful information like price ranges or if you got takeout or delivery - all with just a few quick taps. This feature is live for all restaurants in the U.S. on Android and is rolling out to iOS and will soon expand to more countries.