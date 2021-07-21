Left Menu

DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenously developed MPATGM

The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 19:19 IST
DRDO successfully flight-tests indigenously developed MPATGM
The missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PRODefNgp)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and strengthening of Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on July 21, 2021. The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully. All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range.

The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art Miniaturized Infrared Imaging Seeker along with advanced avionics. The test brings the development of indigenous third-generation man-portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile close to completion.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and the Industry for the successful test. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful test.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021