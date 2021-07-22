Left Menu

Russia fines Facebook, Telegram for failing to delete content -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:54 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court on Thursday fined U.S. social media giant Facebook 6 million roubles ($81,350) and messaging app Telegram 11 million roubles for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported. The fines form part of a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow seeking to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory.

Facebook and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 73.7530 roubles)

