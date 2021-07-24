Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Ultimate Game Sale has returned on Microsoft Store for a limited time period - from July 23rd to August 5 - with hot deals on select Xbox and PC games and accessories.

The Sale features discounts of up to 80% on select Xbox digital games and up to 70% on select PC games. In addition, the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just USD1 for new members. Game Pass Ultimate provides access to a library of over 100 high-quality games​, includes an EA Play membership and all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold.

Advertisement

Top deals

Here's the full list of titles available in the Ultimate Game Sale:

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

NBA 2K21

Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate

MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Standard Edition

You can grab all these games at up to an 80 percent discount.

Next, Ultimate Game Sale is also offering great deals on some of the PC games including Among Us and Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition. In addition, free-to-play PC games also will get a boost throughout the sale. These include:

Asphalt 9: Legends

Operation: New Earth

Angry Birds 2

To elevate your PC gaming experience, Microsoft is also offering discounts on PCs and gaming accessories. The deals include:

Save up to $500 on select gaming PCs, including the Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptop and gaming laptop

Save $100 on the HTC Vive Cosmos and the Cosmos Elite

Save $20 on the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Compact Gaming Keyboard

Save up to $20 on Western Digital WD Black P10 Game Drives on Xbox

Save $50 on the Logitech G923 Driving Wheel for Xbox

Ultimate Game Sale deals are available through Microsoft Store and Xbox.com and you can take advantage of these deals between July 23 - August 5.