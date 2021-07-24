Left Menu

The Sale features discounts of up to 80% on select Xbox digital games and up to 70% on select PC games. In addition, the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just USD1 for new members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 09:06 IST
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals
Ultimate Game Sale deals are available through Microsoft Store and Xbox.com and you can take advantage of these deals between July 23 - August 5. Image Credit: Microsoft

Ultimate Game Sale has returned on Microsoft Store for a limited time period - from July 23rd to August 5 - with hot deals on select Xbox and PC games and accessories.

The Sale features discounts of up to 80% on select Xbox digital games and up to 70% on select PC games. In addition, the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just USD1 for new members. Game Pass Ultimate provides access to a library of over 100 high-quality games​, includes an EA Play membership and all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold.

Top deals

Here's the full list of titles available in the Ultimate Game Sale:

  • FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition
  • NBA 2K21
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition
  • Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate
  • MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Standard Edition

You can grab all these games at up to an 80 percent discount.

Next, Ultimate Game Sale is also offering great deals on some of the PC games including Among Us and Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition. In addition, free-to-play PC games also will get a boost throughout the sale. These include:

  • Asphalt 9: Legends
  • Operation: New Earth
  • Angry Birds 2

To elevate your PC gaming experience, Microsoft is also offering discounts on PCs and gaming accessories. The deals include:

  • Save up to $500 on select gaming PCs, including the Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptop and gaming laptop
  • Save $100 on the HTC Vive Cosmos and the Cosmos Elite
  • Save $20 on the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Compact Gaming Keyboard
  • Save up to $20 on Western Digital WD Black P10 Game Drives on Xbox
  • Save $50 on the Logitech G923 Driving Wheel for Xbox

Ultimate Game Sale deals are available through Microsoft Store and Xbox.com and you can take advantage of these deals between July 23 - August 5.

