Technology use against civil society, regime critics, journalists always concerning: US on Pegasus issue

We I dont have any particular special insights into the India case, Thompson said when asked about the news reporters emerging from India.I know this is a broader issue, but I will say that weve been, I think, quite vocal about trying to find ways for companies to be able to ensure that their technology is not used in these types of ways.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 09:07 IST
Technology use against civil society, regime critics, journalists always concerning: US on Pegasus issue
  • Country:
  • United States

The US has said it is against the use of spying technology on civil society, regime critics and journalists, even as it maintained that it has no particular insight into the Pegasus issue in India. ''The whole notion of using this type of technology against civil society, or regime critics, or journalists, or anybody like that through extrajudicial means is always concerning,'' Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson told reporters during a news conference here on Friday.

On Sunday last, an international media consortium reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three Opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware.

The Indian government has been denying all Opposition allegations over the matter. ''We – I don't have any particular special insights into the India case,'' Thompson said when asked about the news reporters emerging from India.

''I know this is a broader issue, but I will say that we've been, I think, quite vocal about trying to find ways for companies to be able to ensure that their technology is not used in these types of ways. And we will certainly continue to press those issues,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

